Police Officer Found Dead in Bombolulu Had Received Kshs1m Salary

Police Chief Inspector, William Chepkwony who was found dead at a bar in Bombolulu, Mombasa County had received Ksh 1 million as salary for 19 months that he had been interdicted for deserting duty.

Chepkwony was struggling with alcoholism, a condition that saw him suspended from his job between March 2015 and September 2016

According to his son, Nickson Choge, who visited his father last on Wednesday said that his father had promised to share with him a portion of the sum as a business capital.

“We visited with my sister. He promised to share some of his earnings to help in starting a business. However, we never heard from him again until when we were called to be informed of the sad news,” said his son Choge

According to Choge, the family had pleaded with the police authorities to transfer Chepkwony to his home area of Uasin Gishu due to his alcoholism conditions, adding that the deceased had deserted the family since 2016.

Remains of Chepkwony was found on Tuesday morning by a barmaid.

According to Kisauni sub-county, police commander Julius Kiragu said police are still conducting a probe on the death.