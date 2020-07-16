Police Officer Raped Me as Two Chiefs Watched

(KDRTV) – A form three girl has narrated how she was defiled by a police officer as two chiefs watched in one of the most horrendous crimes involving officers entrusted with protecting the public.

The girl said that the officer lured her to Aberdare forest in Murang’a county after accusing her of sneering at him and wanted them to iron out things.

“When I went to meet him at the Aberdare Forest allée, he asked me to accompany him deeper into the thicket, assuring me that nothing bad would happen because the assistant chiefs were there to protect me,” the minor narrated.

The incident happened on Tuesday night.

The girl said that the officer plucked some leaves and spread them on the ground and ordered her to undress.

“He took off his clothes, unwrapped a condom, wore it and forcefully penetrated me. While in the act, he removed the condom from his manhood and continued sexually abusing me without protection,” the victim said in a statement.

Luckily, curious locals who had seen the girl enter the forest in the company of the police officer stormed the scene and managed to arrest one of the assistant chiefs. The police officer and the other administrator escaped.

Police are said to have rescued the assistant chief just before he was lynched by the angry mob. Police are still looking for their colleague.