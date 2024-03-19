Police Officers Open Fire At A Speeding Land Cruiser With Sh 9 Million Bhang

Police Officers in Migori County on Monday arrested two suspects sneaking 300kgs of bhang worth Sh 9 million into Kenya.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement said a team of three individuals was trying to sneak in the bhang from Tanzania to Kenya through the Isibania border using a Land Cruiser Prado on the assumption they would get through police roadblocks with ease.

The police officers received a tip-off on the three suspects and mounted a roadblock along the Isebania – Migori highway.

“Confident of a successful mission, the trio who drove at breakneck speed approached Karamu Bridge area, unaware that the In-charge of Isebania Police Station who was privy to the itinerary had led his troops in laying an ambush,” DCI said in a statement.

While approaching the roadblock, the driver of the vehicle opted to drive past the officers nearly running over one of them.

The officers were forced to open fire on the Land Cruiser Prado after which the driver of the vehicle stopped.

“Bumping into a police roadblock that provided a safe distance to pull over for a search, the driver opted to drive past the officers nearly running over one of them. But with their 40th day at nigh, three well-calculated rapid shots from an AK47 benumbed his accelerator foot, prematurely terminating their journey,” DCI stated.

The officers arrested two of the suspects took them to Isebania Police Station and launched a manhunt for their colleague who managed to escape.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue sharing information on traffickers, and to disengage from any drug-related activities or trade to avoid confrontations with the law,” DCI added.

