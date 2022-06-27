Connect with us

News

Police Probe The Death Of 22 People In  A NightClub In South Africa

By

Published

Police at the scene
Police at the tavern

22 young youths aged 18-20 died in a stampede in a tavern in South Africa. Currently, the police are doing an investigation on the matter. 

Nonetheless, the victims were found lying on the floors and tables of the Enyobeni Tavern. The tavern is located in the coastal town of East London, South Africa. Subsequently, their bodies were taken to mortuaries, where post-mortem examinations – including toxicology tests to know the cause of their death. 

However, there were no visible wounds among the young youths who died in the stampede. This has raised more questions on what the cause of their death could be aside from the possible stampede.

EC tavern -South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa mourned the death of the people involved in the incident. President Ramaphosa condemned the incident and asked the police to probe the incident.

“This tragedy is made even more grave by its occurrence during Youth Month. The time during which we advocate and advance opportunities for improved socio-economic conditions for the youth of our nation,” he said in a tweet.

Also read Details of What Led To The Death Of 20 People In Makeshift Club In South Africa

Nonetheless, Oscar Mabuyane, premier of East Cape Province did not give possible reasons for the deaths, but criticized the “unlimited consumption of liquor”. In a statement, he said: “You can’t just trade in the middle of society like this and think that young people are not going to experiment.”The incident happened on Sunday morning. Police received the information at around 4 am same day. 

