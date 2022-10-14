Connect with us

Police Warn The Public Against Fugitive Who Shot Ida Odinga’s Body Guard

images 65
Ida Odinga

Kisumu County Police Commander Alphonce Kimathi had confirmed the incident where Oduor, Ida Odinga’s body guard was shot in Riat while heading home.

However, Kimathi reported that the deceased was having a verbal confrontation with a manager of a local club and restaurant who reached out for the bodyguard’s gun and opened fire at him at point-blank range.

images 66

Ida Odinga’s Body guard

According to the police, Oduor was shot twice in the head and once in the leg and died on the spot. Subsequently, the killer then disappeared from the crime scene.

However, the National Police Service (NPS) has now cautioned Kenyans against an armed and wanted criminal who was indicted of shooting and killing Ida Odinga’s bodyguard.

Nonetheless, the detectives attached to the case substantiated the death of their colleague, Barack Oduor, in an appeal released on Friday, October 14.

Consequently, the police advised the public to gove them any leads or report to a nearby police station or reach out to the command center via emergency hotlines.

“He escaped with the killer firearm that he robbed from the slain officer. Members of the public are equally cautioned to treat the suspect as armed and dangerous,” read the statement in part.

The police, nonetheless, confirmed that a second victim was recuperating at a hospital in Kisumu City.

 

