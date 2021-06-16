I Am So Sorry But I Don’t Expect Forgiveness- Police Reveal Sad Details Of Suicide Note From KNH Doctor

Details of the painful, sad suicide note penned by Dr Lydia Wahuru Kanyoro, a depressed medical student at the University of Nairobi who committed suicide in her car on Saturday, have finally been revealed.

Kanyoro, 35, was depressed majorly because of her demanding job. She was a postgraduate in Paediatrics student at the UoN’s School of Medicine at KNH.

Wahuru penned a suicide letter and called her family members before taking her life in the back seat of her Mazda Verisa on Saturday. She even informed her family members where they’ll find her body.

Police have now revealed what was in the letter which detailed how the young doctor was struggling to live yet pushed off suicide thoughts.

“I am so so so so sorry but I don’t expect forgiveness. I am scared of dying but I am more scared of living,” read the note.

“Hard to live in a skin that is not mine and life was not what I expected”.

Police are still analyzing the details of the note written on June 12 via email as they continue to investigate the case.

The head of security at the School of Medicine, George Onyango, reported that he spotted the body at the back seat of the deceased car at the hospital’s parking lot on Saturday at 1 pm.

“She was lying at the back seat and had injected a syringe on her left arm. Also found inside the car were vials of Ketamine and midazolam drugs,” police said.

