Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Politics Aside. Murkomen Pens Romantic Message On Wife’s Birthday: ”You Turned 40 But To Me Your Just 16′

By

Published

wanjiku
wanjiku

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had to recently put politics aside for a moment and celebrate his wife after turning 40 years.

Taking to social media, Murkomen penned a lovely message for his wife of more than two decades, Gladys Wanjiru, wishing her a lovely birthday.

“I have known you, Gladys Wanjiru Kipchumba for 21 years. More than half of your life,” said the vocal politician.

“You are my bosom friend, my confidant and my soulmate. You turned 40 but to me your just 16. The fourth floor looks so good on you. The party has just begun. The kids and I wish you a very happy birthday, darling.”

Wanjiru was granted a special, surprise birthday party by her family and friends.

READ ALSO: Man Drags Wife To Police Station After Faking Pregnancy For 9 Months Then Buying A Baby

The mother of four took to social media to thank everyone who made the day special.

“Yesterday, the eve of my birthday, friends and family surprised me to a birthday party,”she said.

“We ate, we danced, pictures were taken, speeches were made, and prayers were made! We laughed! Not only that, but we cried! We smiled! Laughter filled the air as we danced some more! I got a reminder of how blessed I am. How much love surrounds me. How much I am loved.”

Wanjiru also celebrated the day saying it’s a huge milestone.

“As I turn 40, my heart is full. I thank God for the gift of family! Of friends who are now family!

“Of family that i cannot trade for any other! I am grateful to God for all of you! For being alive and healthy to celebrate with all of you. I am blessed beyond measure! So, a very happy birthday to me! I have a feeling that the next phase of life holds even greater things. More love! More laughter! More grace! More blessings! May it so in Jesus Name. Amen,” she wrote.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019