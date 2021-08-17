Politics Aside. Murkomen Pens Romantic Message On Wife’s Birthday: ”You Turned 40 But To Me Your Just 16′

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had to recently put politics aside for a moment and celebrate his wife after turning 40 years.

Taking to social media, Murkomen penned a lovely message for his wife of more than two decades, Gladys Wanjiru, wishing her a lovely birthday.

“I have known you, Gladys Wanjiru Kipchumba for 21 years. More than half of your life,” said the vocal politician.

“You are my bosom friend, my confidant and my soulmate. You turned 40 but to me your just 16. The fourth floor looks so good on you. The party has just begun. The kids and I wish you a very happy birthday, darling.”

Wanjiru was granted a special, surprise birthday party by her family and friends.

The mother of four took to social media to thank everyone who made the day special.

“Yesterday, the eve of my birthday, friends and family surprised me to a birthday party,”she said.

“We ate, we danced, pictures were taken, speeches were made, and prayers were made! We laughed! Not only that, but we cried! We smiled! Laughter filled the air as we danced some more! I got a reminder of how blessed I am. How much love surrounds me. How much I am loved.”

Wanjiru also celebrated the day saying it’s a huge milestone.

“As I turn 40, my heart is full. I thank God for the gift of family! Of friends who are now family!

“Of family that i cannot trade for any other! I am grateful to God for all of you! For being alive and healthy to celebrate with all of you. I am blessed beyond measure! So, a very happy birthday to me! I have a feeling that the next phase of life holds even greater things. More love! More laughter! More grace! More blessings! May it so in Jesus Name. Amen,” she wrote.