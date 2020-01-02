Pope Francis Apologies For Slapping Woman`s Hand In Vatican [VIDEO]

(KDRTV)- Pope Francis has apologised for slapping a woman`s hand in the Vatican when she grabbed hold of his hand and yanked him towards her.

According to the Pope, he had lost patience and referred to his actions as a “bad example”

The unusual apology ensued after he used his first homily of the new year to refute violence against women which referred to as profaning God

Pope Francis, 83, had a fierce encounter with a woman on Tuesday evening during a walkout in St. Peters Square.

The Pope was walking as he greets children and pilgrims, suddenly after a woman realised that after her efforts to wretch his hands to be greeted by the Pope did not bear fruits, he seized his hands and pulled him towards her stirring evident alarm. A clearly annoyed Pope wrenched himself by slapping the woman`s hand to free himself.

“So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example,” the pope told thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday at the end of the traditional New Year Mass.

Pope had used the service to tender a forthright condemnation of the abuse of women in modern society

“All violence inflicted on women is a desecration of God,” he told a packed St. Peter’s Basilica.

“How often is a woman’s body sacrificed on the profane altar of advertising, profit, pornography,” he said, adding that the female body “must be freed from consumerism, it must be respected and honoured”.

Did @Pontifex over react? Does she deserve a slap? pic.twitter.com/1vSv0Anrr3 — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) January 1, 2020

Despite creating life, women “are continually offended, beaten, raped, forced into prostitution” and made to have abortions, he said. “We can understand our level of humanity by the way we treat a woman’s body,” Pope told the congregation.

“Today even motherhood is humiliated because the only growth that interests us is economic growth,” he said.

“There are mothers, who risk perilous journeys to desperately try to give the fruit of the womb a better future and are judged to be redundant by people whose bellies are full of things, but whose hearts are empty of love.”

The Pope also affirmed that women must also be engaged in decision-making processes

To that effect, a month later, for the first time, he appointed four women to a significant Vatican Department that prepares the major meetings of world bishops.