Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Powerful CS Uhuru Kenyatta Might Be Using To Beat Ruto & Mudavadi in The Western Region

By

Published

President Uhuru Kenyatta remains firmly in control of the State House race, despite having to go back to the drawing board following the surprise union between Deputy President William Ruto and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The President has made it clear that Raila Odinga is his preferred successor, with his lieutenants already campaigning for the former Prime Minister across the country.

However, with the unexpected union of Ruto and Mudavadi, the Head of State is now planning how to outsmart the DP and former Vice President.

For the time being, the President’ s main concern is how to cut Ruto down to size and deny him votes in the crucial Western Kenya region.

Uhuru might be using Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa to effectively carry out this difficult task.

Wamalwa is a political tsunami in the ” Mulembe nation” politics, despite the fact that he has not run for any political office in the last two general elections.

Wamalwa is establishing a new political force in the region by spearheading the formation of the Democratic Action Party- Kenya. DAP- K, led by Ford Kenya rebels, has already made significant gains within the bloc.

DP Ruto’s bid for the Western Kenya region vote might be doomed if Mudavadi is defeated by Azimio la Umoja allied politicians

However, Musalia Mudavadi has come out to say that all those who oppose him will stand to lose in the August 9 general elections

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019