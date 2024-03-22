Connect with us

President Ruto Accused Of Sending Kenyan Police To Haiti For The Money

Former US Special Envoy to Haiti Dan Foote has voiced skepticism over Kenya’s plan to send 1,000 police officers on a security mission to Haiti.

Speaking during an interview with CNN, Foote claimed that Kenya’s move to lead the multinational security mission to the troubled Caribbean nation is not genuine but a cash grab by President William Ruto.

“I believe that this is more of a cash grab by President Ruto whose country will receive a lot of money for doing this,” he claimed.

The former US Envoy pointed out that every time there has been a military intervention in Haiti, at least 20,000 troops have been deployed to Port-au-Prince.

“A thousand isn’t going to cut it and while they have commitments for double or triple that, that is still not going to cut it. Every time there has been a military intervention in Haiti in the past 20 years, it has had a minimum of 20,000 troops or police going in there,” Foote noted.

He further claimed that Haiti gangs will not underestimate Kenyan police officers set to be deployed on a security mission to the troubled Caribbean nation saying they will fight them fiercely.

“The Haitians are well armed and if the international community imposes this Caricom government contract, they are going to fight the Kenyans to the death,” Foote added.

The former US Envoy’s remarks come days after President William reiterated that Kenya’s mission to Haiti was still on.

He noted that the team would be deployed once an interim leadership is installed in Haiti given that Prime Minister Ariel Henry recently left office.

“I outlined our plan to deploy a reconnaissance mission as soon as a viable administration is in place, ensuring that our security personnel are adequately prepared and informed to respond effectively to the evolving situation,” Ruto stated.

Also Read: Ruto Declares kenya’s Stand On Haiti Mission After Phonecall With Blinken

