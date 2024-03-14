Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Declares kenya’s Stand On Haiti Mission After Phonecall With Blinken

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 01 at 14.58.25

President William Ruto has affirmed Kenya will go on with the Haiti Peace mission after a phone call with US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Ruto said Blinken briefed him on the decision of the Summit of Caribbean Countries (Caricom) and the US, together with other partners, on the political situation in Haiti.

“Had a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the developments in Haiti. @SecBlinken briefed me on the decision of the Summit of Caribbean Countries (Caricom) and the US, together with other partners, on the political situation in Haiti,” read the statement in part.

The US Secretary of State also informed President Ruto that a new Presidential Council will be formed shortly to manage the situation in Haiti.

Ruto on his part assured Blinken that Kenya would resume the mission as soon as the council was in place and a process agreed upon.

“I assured Secretary Blinken that Kenya will take leadership of the UN Security Support Mission in Haiti to restore peace and security in Haiti as soon as the Presidential Council is in place under an agreed process,” Ruto added.

This comes after Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei explained that Kenya decided to delay the Haiti mission after the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

He noted that the lack of a government in Haiti would affect the mission as there would be no anchor or grounds to justify the operation.

“The deal they signed with the president still stands, although the deployment will not happen now because definitely, we will require a sitting government to also collaborate with,” PS Korir said.

“Because you don’t just deploy police to go on the Port-au-Prince streets without a sitting administration,” He added.

Also Read: Why Kenya Has Been Forced To Delay Haiti Mission

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020