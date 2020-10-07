Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta Announces 3 Days of National Prayers

Uhuru Praying
Uhuru Praying

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has dedicated this coming weekend to national prayers, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena has said.

Kenyans will pray for their country from Friday to Sunday, with an interdenominational service taking place at State House on Saturday.

Read Also: Ruto’s Wife Holds Special Prayers for Mariga

“His Excellency the President has dedicated the forthcoming weekend, Friday 9th to Sunday 11th October 2020, a national weekend of prayer during which Kenyans are encouraged to pray for the country in their usual places of worship in compliance with Covid-19 containment protocols,” reads the communique from State House.

Saturday’s service will be broadcast on all leading TV stations to allow Kenyans to be part of it. You can also follow the service on digital platforms.

This is the second national prayer being held since the outbreak of COVID-19. The President led the nation for a prayer service on May 21. Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga also attended the function.

The three leaders will also share a platform on Sunday unless Ruto skips the event as he did the COVID-19 conference on Monday last week.

This will be the first time that the President and his deputy meet after the drama that unfolded at Jubilee headquarters on Thursday last week. Ruto stormed the offices and held a meeting with more than 30 MPs.

A day later, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju announced declared the DP a persona non-grata at Jubilee and announced plans to strip him of his position as the Deputy Party leader.

Over the weekend, two people died at skirmishes that erupted during the DP’s visit to Kenol, in Murang’a County. We hope the clergy will pray for their souls.

