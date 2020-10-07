President Uhuru Kenyatta Announces 3 Days of National Prayers

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has dedicated this coming weekend to national prayers, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena has said.

Kenyans will pray for their country from Friday to Sunday, with an interdenominational service taking place at State House on Saturday.

Read Also: Ruto’s Wife Holds Special Prayers for Mariga

“His Excellency the President has dedicated the forthcoming weekend, Friday 9th to Sunday 11th October 2020, a national weekend of prayer during which Kenyans are encouraged to pray for the country in their usual places of worship in compliance with Covid-19 containment protocols,” reads the communique from State House.

Spokesperson's Office State House, Nairobi, Press Release: National Prayer Weekend, Friday 9th to Sunday 11th October 2020 Read more: https://t.co/wqKTrSahad — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 7, 2020

Saturday’s service will be broadcast on all leading TV stations to allow Kenyans to be part of it. You can also follow the service on digital platforms.

This is the second national prayer being held since the outbreak of COVID-19. The President led the nation for a prayer service on May 21. Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga also attended the function.



The three leaders will also share a platform on Sunday unless Ruto skips the event as he did the COVID-19 conference on Monday last week.

Translation: President Kenyatta dedicates Friday to Sunday, a national weekend of drinking during which Kenyans are encouraged to reconnect with their taste buds. On Saturday, an inter-faith National Hypocrisy Service will be held at State House, Nairobi, from 10am. https://t.co/5zqR2QVEr6 — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) October 7, 2020

This will be the first time that the President and his deputy meet after the drama that unfolded at Jubilee headquarters on Thursday last week. Ruto stormed the offices and held a meeting with more than 30 MPs.

President Kenyatta set to lead the nation in prayers on Saturday during an inter-faith national prayer service that will be held at State House Kenya. Would be interesting to see if hustler will be there. — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) October 7, 2020

A day later, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju announced declared the DP a persona non-grata at Jubilee and announced plans to strip him of his position as the Deputy Party leader.

Over the weekend, two people died at skirmishes that erupted during the DP’s visit to Kenol, in Murang’a County. We hope the clergy will pray for their souls.