Uhuru Declares Saturday National Prayer Day For Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that Sartuday March 21, 2020, will be a national prayer day for the dreadful coronavirus (COVID-19) that its infections have been confirmed in Kenya

In a statement to newsrooms, seen by KDRTV on Tuesday, the head of the state has said that the prayer day will be led by a team of religious leaders at the State House from Nairobi from 12 pm

“We cannot ignore the need to turn to God. In these circumstances as we have done in the past as a nation, we have always turned to God first to give thanks for the many blessings that He has bestowed on our nation,” he said. “But we also turn to God to share our fears, our apprehensions, but also to seek his guidance and ever-present protection. We acknowledge always that we are nothing without our God,” he added.

As a preventive measure during the prayer day, the president has urged Kenyans to observe the day from home, places of work or wherever they will be to avoid large crowds

The head of the state also affirmed that the government will do everything within its powers to make sure that the citizens are safe from the global menace

The President elaborated that the purpose of the prayer is to ask God for forgiveness for any wrongdoings, as well as protection and blessings

The head of the state also pleaded with all media houses to broadcast the event live on all television and radio stations as well as the online platforms to reach out to every Kenyan

“Let us join hands together on Saturday. Let us pray for our country. Let us pray for our unity. Let us pray to see this pandemic resolved and let us pledge to love one another, to live in peace and harmony with each other and let us pray that the world will once again refocus itself on those things that are good, on those things that are virtuous, on those things that are peaceful,” he added. “And in this, I am guided by the following scripture and I will quote from St. Paul’s letter to the Philippians as read in the book of Phillipians 4: 6 – 9, “Do not worry about anything instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank Him for all He has done. Then, you will experience God’s peace which exceeds anything we can ever understand. His peace will guide your hearts, your minds as you live in Christ Jesus.”

KDRTV understands the head of the state made the announcement hours after the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe disclosed that one more patient has tested positive for the deadly virus.