President Uhuru Kenyatta Comes to the Rescue of Leonard Mambo Mbotela

Leonard Mambo Mbotela
Leonard Mambo Mbotela

(KDRTV) – Veteran radio presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been discharged from the Nairobi South Hospital after President Uhuru Kenyatta helped offset his medical bill.

A close family member told a local daily that President Kenyatta had paid Ksh 1 million for the journalist’s treatment at the hospital. The rest of the bill was paid by well-wishers.

Mambo will be allowed to recuperate from home with doctors monitoring his condition closely.

KDRTV reported here on Friday that Leonard Mambo, a trailblazer in Kenya broadcasting, had accumulated a bill of Ksh 1.1 million after being admitted at the facility for close to two weeks.

The 80-year-old started his career at the Voice of Kenya (VoK) in 1964. He was a mainstay on local radio and tv for more than 45 years.

He is best known for his “Je Huu ni Ungwana?” show. He is also one of the pioneer football commentators in radio and at one time served at State House as the government MC for President Daniel Arap Moi’s functions.

Mambo was also in the studio in 1982 when a section of Kenya Airforce attempted to take over President Moi’s government. He was forced to announce the takeover on the radio. The coup was foiled a few hours later.

Mambo has not had any history of illness in his life until his admission on October 29.

KDRTV wishes the journalist a quick recovery.

