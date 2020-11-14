President Uhuru Kenyatta Comes to the Rescue of Leonard Mambo Mbotela

(KDRTV) – Veteran radio presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been discharged from the Nairobi South Hospital after President Uhuru Kenyatta helped offset his medical bill.

A close family member told a local daily that President Kenyatta had paid Ksh 1 million for the journalist’s treatment at the hospital. The rest of the bill was paid by well-wishers.

Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been discharged from hospital after President Uhuru Kenyatta paid his Ksh.1 Million hospital bill. No video, no PR shows like Deputy President, William Ruto. Asante Mr. President. — Kiigen K. Koech (@KiigenKoech) November 14, 2020

Mambo will be allowed to recuperate from home with doctors monitoring his condition closely.

KDRTV reported here on Friday that Leonard Mambo, a trailblazer in Kenya broadcasting, had accumulated a bill of Ksh 1.1 million after being admitted at the facility for close to two weeks.

The 80-year-old started his career at the Voice of Kenya (VoK) in 1964. He was a mainstay on local radio and tv for more than 45 years.

He is best known for his “Je Huu ni Ungwana?” show. He is also one of the pioneer football commentators in radio and at one time served at State House as the government MC for President Daniel Arap Moi’s functions.

If NOT for Uhuru, Leonard Mambo Mbotela would still be holed up at the Nairobi South Hospital over 1 million bob bill. This is the SAME SITUATION MILLIONS of little known Kenyans find themselves in, at home and in India. If you aren't known, you DIE. Sad being POOR in Kenya. — Biang Gweng. (@Joseph_Joecool) November 14, 2020

Mambo was also in the studio in 1982 when a section of Kenya Airforce attempted to take over President Moi’s government. He was forced to announce the takeover on the radio. The coup was foiled a few hours later.

Leonard Mambo Mbotela is seeking ksh. 1.1 million to clear his medical bill. A legend like this one should get a direct clearance of his medical bill from statehouse. He is an icon and that's the least thr government can do for him. I wish him quick recovery. 🙏 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) November 13, 2020

Mambo has not had any history of illness in his life until his admission on October 29.

KDRTV wishes the journalist a quick recovery.