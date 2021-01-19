President Uhuru Kenyatta Fires His Nephew Jomo Gecaga from State House

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly fired his private secretary Jomo Gecaga, several sources have claimed.

Gecaga, who is also the President’s nephew, has been working with Uhuru since his time as the Finance Minister in the Coalition Government. State House is yet to comment on the reports.

Just in: President Uhuru Kenyatta had reportedly fired his personal assistant Jomo Gecaga. — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) January 19, 2021

The bad blood between the President and his aide first played out during Uhuru’s visit to Namibia in March 2019. The President questioned why Gecaga, a man he described as a long-serving Personal Assistant, was not taking notes during a meeting with Kenyans living in the Southern African country.

Unconfirmed rumours also claim that Gecaga could have been fired due to his close relationship with ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Uhuru and Sonko are in a bear-knuckles fight, following revelations by the President that he engineered the latter’s impeachment.

It is also worth knowing that Gecaga has two kids with former K24 news anchor Anne Kiguta. Kiguta controversially quit from the Kenyatta family-owned in December last year, citing fundamental disagreements with her bosses. Her ‘Punchline Programme’ had been turned into a propaganda tool against Deputy President William Ruto.

To my viewers, thank you for watching #Punchline. Good bye for now. pic.twitter.com/LBmc7S0W2X — Anne Kiguta (@AnneKiguta) December 6, 2020

Gecaga, a brother to KICC CEO Nana Gecaga, recently made headlines after former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero sued him over unpaid rent at a high-end apartment in Riverside, Nairobi. The President’s aide is said to have failed to pay Ksh 540,000 monthly rent, claiming that he had been financially affected by COVID-19.