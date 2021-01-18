Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fight Turns Ugly as President Uhuru, Mike Sonko Take Battle to the Media

Avatar

By

Published

Sonko
Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has come out guns blazing after President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that he initiated his (Sonko’s) impeachment.

Uhuru revealed, in an interview with several Kikuyu radio stations, that he had to get rid of Sonko because services at City Hall had ground to a halt due to the Governor’s leadership style.

The President also claimed that he helped Sonko get the Nairobi seat but the Governor, instead of working, was up and around doing nothing.

Read Also: Mike Sonko Risks arrest

Sonko has disputed claims that Uhuru helped him in 2017, revealing that he in fact got more votes than the President.

He further questioned Uhuru’s decision to impeach him when he did more for Nairobi in two years than Uhuru did for the country in eight years.

“For the record, it is NOT Uhuru Kenyatta who made me the Governor of Nairobi. I was validly elected by close to one million residents of Nairobi, garnering more votes than the President himself, and Governors are NOT Presidential appointees,” Sonko said.

According to Sonko, Nairobi’s problems started in 1970 when President Kenyatta’s half-sister Margaret Kenyatta assumed the position of the city mayor.

Read Also: Details of Sonko’s Secret Meeting with DP Ruto Before Taking on Uhuru

Sonko said that he has a good development record at City Hall, starting with cracking down on cartels that had captured the city, denying Nairobians critical services.

In two years, Sonko’s administration constructed 140 Kilometers of road. To put this into perspective, Evans Kidero built less than 20 kilometers in five years.

Read Also: Mike Sonko Escapes Death by Whisker

The embattled politician also mentioned the construction of three fire stations and upgrading the Pumwani Maternity Hospital as some of his achievements.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

images 30 images 30

News

Irungu Kang’ata Now Advocates for William Ruto Presidency

(KDRTV) – Embattled Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata has now come out to advocate for DP William Ruto’s Presidency. Kang’ata who has been on the...

1 day ago
images 31 images 31

News

Drama State House Deletes Uhuru Kenyatta’s Congratulation Message to Museveni

(KDRTV) – State House was forced to delete President Uhuru Kenyatta’s congratulatory message to his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni on Sunday. This is after...

1 day ago
Miguna fist high Miguna fist high

Politics

Miguna Miguna Says Bobi Wine Won Uganda Presidential Election

Miguna Miguna has insisted that Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi won the just concluded Uganda`s presidential elections

1 day ago
Uhuru and Ruto sad Uhuru and Ruto sad

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta Trashes Ruto’s Hustler Movement on Kikuyu Radio

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again thrashed his Deputy William Ruto’s hustler movement, saying it defeats logic. Ruto has been campaigning on...

11 hours ago