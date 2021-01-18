Fight Turns Ugly as President Uhuru, Mike Sonko Take Battle to the Media

(KDRTV) – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has come out guns blazing after President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that he initiated his (Sonko’s) impeachment.

Uhuru revealed, in an interview with several Kikuyu radio stations, that he had to get rid of Sonko because services at City Hall had ground to a halt due to the Governor’s leadership style.

The President also claimed that he helped Sonko get the Nairobi seat but the Governor, instead of working, was up and around doing nothing.

Sonko has disputed claims that Uhuru helped him in 2017, revealing that he in fact got more votes than the President.

He further questioned Uhuru’s decision to impeach him when he did more for Nairobi in two years than Uhuru did for the country in eight years.

“For the record, it is NOT Uhuru Kenyatta who made me the Governor of Nairobi. I was validly elected by close to one million residents of Nairobi, garnering more votes than the President himself, and Governors are NOT Presidential appointees,” Sonko said.

According to Sonko, Nairobi’s problems started in 1970 when President Kenyatta’s half-sister Margaret Kenyatta assumed the position of the city mayor.

Sonko said that he has a good development record at City Hall, starting with cracking down on cartels that had captured the city, denying Nairobians critical services.

In two years, Sonko’s administration constructed 140 Kilometers of road. To put this into perspective, Evans Kidero built less than 20 kilometers in five years.

The embattled politician also mentioned the construction of three fire stations and upgrading the Pumwani Maternity Hospital as some of his achievements.