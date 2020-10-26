Connect with us

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta to Launch BBI Report on his Birthday

Uhuru and Raila Receive BBI Report in Kisii
(KDRTV) – All roads leading to the Bomas of Kenya for the launch of the BBI report this morning. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother will lead the country in what looks like the first step towards changing the country’s supreme law.

Coincidentally, it is also the President’s birthday.  Uhuru was born on this day in 1961, just two years before his father President Jomo Kenyatta led the country to independence. No wonder, the young boy was called ‘Uhuru’ to mean independence.

In October 2017, Kenyans woke up early to go and re-vote for Uhuru after the Supreme Court nullified the August elections. They said they were rewarding the son of Jomo with a birthday gift. It is not clear how that has worked out over time.

Today, the President will give Kenyans a gift on his birthday. He says the BBI report will solve Kenya’s perennial problem of election violence. It is also the document that will give youths jobs and opportunities and stabilize the country’s economy.

This is a man who has been at the helm of the country for eight years. He has not delivered any of his pre-election pledges. Corruption is at an all-time high, the unemployment rate is shooting through the roof and Kenyan youth are grappling with mobile-loans.

But the President wants us to believe that the BBI report is a magical document that will solve all these problems.

Happy birthday Mr President but please we are not fools.

In this article:
