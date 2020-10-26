President Uhuru Kenyatta to Launch BBI Report on his Birthday

(KDRTV) – All roads leading to the Bomas of Kenya for the launch of the BBI report this morning. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother will lead the country in what looks like the first step towards changing the country’s supreme law.

Coincidentally, it is also the President’s birthday. Uhuru was born on this day in 1961, just two years before his father President Jomo Kenyatta led the country to independence. No wonder, the young boy was called ‘Uhuru’ to mean independence.

Happy birthday President Uhuru Kenyatta , an able leader. Your astute stewardship and focus to ensure good for man and country has won you recognition. God’s wisdom as you unite Kenya and build a formidable legacy. #HappyBirthdayUhuru pic.twitter.com/Q6e9dht1nq — MARIGIRI (@TheeMARIGIRI) October 26, 2020

In October 2017, Kenyans woke up early to go and re-vote for Uhuru after the Supreme Court nullified the August elections. They said they were rewarding the son of Jomo with a birthday gift. It is not clear how that has worked out over time.

Today, the President will give Kenyans a gift on his birthday. He says the BBI report will solve Kenya’s perennial problem of election violence. It is also the document that will give youths jobs and opportunities and stabilize the country’s economy.

A day like this three years ago I woke up at 3:00 Am to go to Nairobi primary to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta and send Raila to Bondo.

Saai Raila hukula Statehouse na mimi nakula githeri ya 30 ama kdf mbili na maji.

😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zoc98THjyJ — Double A (@ARNOmasta) October 26, 2020

This is a man who has been at the helm of the country for eight years. He has not delivered any of his pre-election pledges. Corruption is at an all-time high, the unemployment rate is shooting through the roof and Kenyan youth are grappling with mobile-loans.

President Uhuru Kenyatta says his agenda is to have a United & peaceful Kenya. Okay, How can we be united & live in PEACE when we don't have access to Healthcare, Starving to death, can't access education, No Justice, Police Brutality etc while others have looted public coffeers. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) October 25, 2020

But the President wants us to believe that the BBI report is a magical document that will solve all these problems.

Happy birthday Mr President but please we are not fools.