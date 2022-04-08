Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Uhuru Launches Ultra Modern KDF Hospital In Isiolo

By

Published

images 61 1
Military hospital

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday launched an ultra-modern Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) regional hospital. The hospital emphasized the Government’s responsibility to improve the interest of the country’s security realm to Kenyans.

images 62 2

New Ultra Modern Hospital In Isiolo

During the launch, President Kenyatta said the new facility marks a significant step in the healthcare reforms for the disciplined forces that are in pair with the Government’s agenda on Universal Health Coverage.

However, building of such hospitals has noticed restorations in the services given to the civilians around those areas too.

Nonetheless, the Isiolo Regional Hospit has a capacity of 105 beds and is a level 4 facility that will address the healthcare needs of service personnel veterans in the upper Eastern region. The Eastern region encompasses of Isiolo, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Meru, Nanyuki and Samburu counties.

Also read Uhuru launches The New Mama Margaret Kenyatta Children’s Hospital In Mathare

“The facility before us will provide Level 4 specialized services including surgical, internal medicine, obstetric/gynaecological services, pediatric services and critical care to service members and their families within this region. This will reduce the time taken and resources used to travel to Nairobi as was the case previously,” the President said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020