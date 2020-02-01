President Uhuru Speaks About Waititu`s Ejection

(KDRTV)- President Uhuru Kenyatta has spoken about Ferdinand Waititu`s ouster during a rally at the Waruguru stadium in Kirinyaga

In his speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned governors against dipping their hands in public funds, saying that such governors will be held accountable as he referred to the ejection of the former Kirinyaga Governor.

“Muwe chonjo, mumesikia kile kimewafanyikia watu, muchunge mali ya uma, na MCA’s kama mko hapa, mkae chonjo ( be vigilant on public resources, you will be held accountable)”.

Seemingly, the president was speaking and referring to the former governor of Kirinyaga county

The president also said that the war against corruption would continue and would hit out to the low-class levels who manage the public funds

He has urged the Members of the County Assembly to be vigilant and ready to deal with county bosses who would be caught misusing the public funds

Waititu was kicked out of the gubernatorial office after he was charged several counts including misuse of county funds

On Friday, his former Deputy was sworn to be the new governor of Kiambu county after the dramatic ouster of the Waititu.

The governor was first impeached by the MCAs and then the impeachment was approved by the Senate house.

