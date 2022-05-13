Connect with us

News

President Zelensky Gives Putin Terms For Talks

There have been a number of attempted talks to try and stop the Ukrainian and Russian war. However, during an interview, president Volodymyr Zelensky said that he is ready to speak directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but “only without any intermediaries.”

Additionally, Zelensky said he would speak only with Putin, “on the terms of dialogue, not on the terms of ultimatums”.

Russian president and Ukrainian president, Vladymyr Putin and Zelensky.

Ukraine president Zelensky further added that the first clear step to holding talks would be when Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

On the other hand, president Zelensky added that the more cases of “blatant brutality” by Russians that appear, such as those in Bucha, Borodyanka or Mariupol, the less tolerant he will be to any negotiations with Russia.

Since 29 March, the two countries, Ukraine and Russia have never had face to face talk. Regarding this, Moscow’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, has since said peace talks were being held remotely.

The Kremlin’s readout of the telephone dialogue with Olaf Scholz came just before Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba – who is currently in Germany – told reporters he felt Russia didn’t have the yearning for either peace or security conversations.

 

Nonetheless, Putin’s discussion with Scholz also saw him repeat his justification for the invasion – which is referred to as “a special military operation” – and claim the civilians hiding in the steelworks in Mariupol were being held by Ukrainian forces.

Consequently, president of Russia Vladimir Putin has told the German chancellor that it is Kyiv and not Moscow which is blocking peace talks.

