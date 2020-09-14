Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Promise MADE, Promise KEPT earlier than SCHEDULED! President Magufuli of Tanzania

President Magufuli turning Tanzania economy around

Avatar

By

Published

President Magufuli
President Magufuli
KDRTV News Arusha-This is the much talked about $10 MILLION( Ksh 1BLN) EPZ  slaughterhouse called TAN CHOICE in Sogea Ward, Kibaha district, Pwani Province. 
It is part of Magufuli’s drive to Vision 2025 on the industrialized economy.
Promise MADE. Promise KEPT earlier than SCHEDULED!
This slaughter has directly absorbed 500 workers. Others will come through the value chain and field outreach to ensure farmers’ supply quality. They are also opening a research facility here since this is the BIGGEST in Eastern & Central Africa.
At full operation, it slaughters 1000 cows daily purely for export. I will skip the other animals.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics Tanzania, 2017 Census:
READ ALSO:Remember Him? He Was One Of The Politicians Welcoming DP Ruto In Kisii Today
The nation had 30.5 MILLION COWS. It also had 18.9 million goats, 5.56 million sheep, and 38.59 million traditional chickens, and 36.6 million improved/exotic chicken breeds.
Slaughter 1000 daily, with a current estimated population of 34 MILLION cows, the available stock is enough to sustain this factory for the next 34,000 DAYS (93 YEARS)

President Magufuli

President Magufuli’s development

Everything will be processed here including hooves & horns turned into buttons. The meat will go to Europe, other by-products like liver, testicles, brain, head, teeth, tail, etc will be sent to China.
Maybe, this is the reason President Uhuru transferred KMC to the military. This competition will be CUT-THROAT. Too stiff to sleep, play games, or joke around.
Look at the 3rd pic, that’s Ramadhani Maneno, the regional CCM chairman at the launch of this facility. He was there, among other guests to witness the CCM manifesto being achieved.
That’s how CCM works in Tanzania. It’s incumbent upon party officials to ensure all government / elected officials abide by and strictly strive to achieve the party’s national and specific regional vision/needs.
What about Kenyan officials? Do they hold regular inspections and rigorous meetings to ensure your MPs, Governors, etc meet various aspects of your party manifesto such as stadiums, food security, industries, etc?
Magufuli is winning BIG.
By Onyango Jr. Arusha TZ
Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

IMG 20200914 082347 IMG 20200914 082347

News

Did DP William Ruto Save Oscar Sudi from Arrest on Friday?

(KDRTV) – Detectives in Uasin Gishu County are investigating how three Presidential Escort officers found their way to embattled Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s homestead....

12 hours ago
IMG 20200914 085751 IMG 20200914 085751

News

21 MPs Accompany Ruto to Kajiado

(KDRTV) – At least 20 MPs accompanied Deputy President William Ruto for a church service in Kajiado on Sunday. The DP attended two church...

12 hours ago
don bosco don bosco

Politics

Controversial Politician claims that Uhuru was conceived in Prison! VIDEO

KDRTV NEWS- Controversial politician aligned to Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee tells off President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime over political incarceration and has reminded...

19 hours ago
omengaburial omengaburial

News

New Heartbreaking Details Of What Happened During Kevin Omwenga’s Burial Emerge

(KDRTV) – Slain businessman Kevin Omwenga was buried on Saturday 29th August 2020, exactly one week after he was brutally murdered at his house...

4 hours ago