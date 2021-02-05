Raila Begins Three-day Tour In Turkana County

(KDRTV)-ODM chief Raila Odinga has begun his three-day tour in Tukana county to sell the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

The former Premier is expected to convene meetings with party officials, youth groups, and women groups and address wananchi at Lodwar Baraza Park

He is also scheduled to address a meeting at Loima

KDRTV has also established that Raila will also have meetings in Kakuma and Katulu in Turkana North

Thereafter, he attends a church service at the Catholic Cathedral in Lodwar town on Sunday

The ODM boss will use his interactions to sell the BBI agenda before summarised version of the copy is sent to Kenyans

According to Raila Odinga, the booklets are being made and will soon be published and distributed to Kenyans since the current version is bulky and may be cumbersome to many Kenyans

Raila faulted people who are against BBI requesting them to stop spreading propaganda against his unity bid with President Uhuru Kenyatta

On the other news, President Uhuru Kenyatta also marketed the BBI in his meeting with leaders from Mt. Kenya who agreed to pass the bill

