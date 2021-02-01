Raila Calls Urgent Meeting With Nyanza Governors, MPs, MCAs

(KDRTV)-The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has announced an urgent meeting with Nyanza politicians affiliated with the party

KDRTV understands that the key urgent for the convention is rendering support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

We have established that Kisumu assembly Speaker Elisha Oraro issued a special Gazette notice convening a special sitting with all MCAs tomorrow to deliberate the document’s fate.

READ ALSO: DP Ruto`s Rare Confession About President Uhuru

The ODM members are also planning how the pending vacant seat within the ODM party will be filled.

There will also be another meeting that is expected to attract over 800 attendees, including governors, MPs, and MCAs, and Kisumu governor Peter Ayang Nyongo will host it.

“You are hereby notified of a consultative meeting bringing together elected leaders, Council of Elders, professionals and Business people in the four counties specified above to be held on Monday, February 8, 2021, to be chaired by Party Leader Raila Odinga,” read the letter in part.

READ ALSO: Raila Dismisses ‘Tanga Tanga’ MPs Litle Favor

The meetings are coming in the week of a similar convention led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and leaders from the Mt. Kenya region.

On his side, the president is also campaigning for the support of BBI.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.