News

Ruto's Mt Kenya Allies Locked out of Uhuru's Meeting

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s Mt Kenya Allies have not been invited to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s event at Sagana Lodge this weekend.

The President will meet all the region’s leaders on Saturday to chart the way forward for popularization of the BBI report.

According to Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, the meeting will discuss the modalities to sell the BBI report to residents who have resisted it.

Ruto Locked out of Uhuru Mt Kenya Meeting 

It has been well documented that Mt Kenya residents are not keen on the BBI, despite being the biggest beneficiaries if it was to be passed in a referendum.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata raised eyebrows when he penned a stormy letter to the President, warning him that only two out of 10 people support the report.

And it now seems that Uhuru is not interested in meeting politicians opposing the report, most of who are Ruto’s allies.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said on Wednesday that only Kieleweke members (Jubilee faction associated with Uhuru) will be attending the meeting.

“Dear ladies and gentlemen of the media. The so called Mt Kenya meeting in Sagana is a Kieleweke meeting. Tanga Tanga MPs have not been invited,” Kuria said in a post on Facebook.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah also disclosed in an interview on Citizen TV that he had not received any invitation to the meeting.

However, he added that he would attend if invited and tell the President why BBI is not a priority for his electorate.

Read Also: This what I want more the presidency – William Ruto 

There is also a fear among the Tanga Tanga team that they might not be allowed to speak at the event even if they were to attend.

According to sources, previous meetings with the President have always been monologues where Uhuru dresses down his critics.

