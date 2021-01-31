Raila Dismisses ‘Tanga Tanga’ MPs Litle Favor

(KDRTV)-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party boss Raila Odinga dismissed market claims by Members of Parliament (MPs) allied to Deputy President William Ruto

KDRTV has learned that the Tanga Tanga MPs wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta saying that they are not ready to market the former Premier in Central Kenya.

In a retaliation response., Mr. Odinga maintained that no one afforded the MPs marketing gig and affirmed that he cant market himself comfortably in the regions without the lawmakers.

He added that he has access to central Kenya because it is part of Kenya and that no one can stop him from touring the region.

“No one asked them to market Raila in Central Kenya, if Raila wants to market himself in Central, he does not need them to do that,” He said.

Raila Odinga, who was speaking during the burial of his former classmate te late Jushua Ogendi at Nyakasumbi village in Bondo,, refuted the heightening political temperature in the country,, saying that those are some of the things the BBI is aimed at addressing.

Raila also asked all the 47 counties to ignore the political propaganda being bestowed against BBI and quickly pass the bill as fast as possible.

However, Raila Odinga welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta`s remarks in Sagana.

