Raila Meets Jubilee Mps Days After Party Ejected Senate Deputy Leader

(KDRTV)-A fraction of Jubilee party politicians have held a consultative meeting with the Opposition leader Raila Odinga as political temperatures continues to be high

Thought the agendas of the meeting was not clear, it is alleged that the meeting was meant to deliberate on the ongoing Jubilee in-house antagonism

Read also: CORONAVIRUS: Latest Update From kenya

Raila Odinga took to social media to disclose the meeting that was held on Saturday, April 23, 2020.

The meeting surfaced at a time the Uhuru-led party is seemingly cleaning its house and punishing those members perceived to be rebels

Seemingly, the targeted team is that allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Recently, Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen and her Nakuru counter Susan Kihika were ousted from their position as Senate majority leader and whip respectively

The meeting also was held a few days after Kithure Kindiki was voted out as the deputy speaker

KDRTV understands that Kithure Kindiki was ousted after 54 senators in line with party position agreed to follow the party`s wish.

Reports indicate that only seven senators voted to save Kindiki from and the position.

In other recent reports, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria alleged the President Uhuru Kenyatta had fired his deputy long time ago and he claimed that plans to impeach the second-in-command was underway.

Read also: Moses Kuria: Uhuru Fired Ruto Long time Ago

However, according to Moses Kuria, plans to impeach Ruto was a waste of time since according to him, DP Ruto is just a Deputy President without powers.