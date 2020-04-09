Raila Moves to Save Bedroom from the Jaws of Coronavirus

(KDRTV) -ODM leader Raila Odinga will this afternoon (Thursday) donate foodstuffs and other essential products to residents of Kibra.

A media invite from the former Prime Minister’s Communication Director Dennis Onyango said he will be accompanied by his wife Mama Ida Odinga.

Apart from food, residents will also receive sanitizer, soap, oil and water.

Apart from food, residents will also receive sanitizer, soap, oil and water.

This is part of a larger project to protect vulnerable groups from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which is wreaking havoc across the globe.

Onyango advised residents to be patient because their former MP will only deliver the commodities to the Deputy County Commissioner’s office, who will then ensure strict adherence to social distancing when distributing to Wananchi.

“To comply with the need for Social Distancing, the supplies will be delivered shortly to the offices of Deputy County Commissioner in Kibra. The office will organise and coordinate the distribution of the supplies to the residents,” reads part of a brief sent to newsrooms.

The goodies, which are worth Ksh 15 million have been donated by the Government of Kenya with help from corporates.

The goodies, which are worth Ksh 15 million have been donated by the Government of Kenya with help from corporates.

Among the donors are Kenya Pipeline Ltd, Bidco, Tononoka Steels Ltd, KAPU Africa, Kapa Oil and Mr Jimmy Wanjigi.

Kibra is considered baba’s political bedroom. He was the MP for the larger Langata Constituency for close to 20 years before it was split to Langata and Kibra.

Kibra MP Ken Okoth will also accompany baba to the function.