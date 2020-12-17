Raila Odinga Break Silence After DP Ruto Beat Him In Msambweni

(KDRTV)-Former Premier Rail Odinga has broken silence after he was defeated in Msambweni where ODM party candidate Omar Boga lost to Faisal Bader who enjoyed the full support of Deputy President William Ruto.

The ODM chief who spoke to KTN said that the party was doing analysis of the by-election and would announce its results soon.

However, Raila Odinga accused the Ruto`s team of bribing voters during the election day which was characterized by chaos

At the same time, the ODM party leader said that despite the fact the the MP-elect vied on an independent ticket, the MP enjoyed the popularity of have been a member of ODM previously

“ODM lost to an independent candidate but you also need to know that this independent candidate was actually a member of ODM but he did not want to participate in the nomination exercise and chose to be independent,” he stated

Despite the loss, he also hinted that the party is still enjoying massive support from the coastal people.

Raila Odinga is now facing had time to explain the future of BBI since he had hinted that the winning of Boga would mean bad spell for the initiative.

“I said BBI would have a problem in Msambweni, not the whole country,” he responded.

At the same time, the former Premier faulted the IEBC for demanding for a budget to verify the 4.4 million signatures tendered by the BBI Secretariat

“We shall now proceed and request a budget from the National Treasury. As soon as we get a budget from the exchequer we shall now get our team, the referendum committee, to verify the signatures. Of course, we shall not commence until we get a budget,” IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati explained while receiving the signatures on December 10.

On his viewpoint, the ODM leader said that the IEBC does not require additional budget to verify the signatures