Raila Odinga Takes Wheelbarrow Battle to Githurai as Stakes Get Bigger

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga is set to intensify his courting of Mt Kenya region with a tour of Githurai on Wednesday.

The tour comes just days after Raila told Central Kenya, in an interview with a Kikuyu radio station, that it is time they repay a more than 50-year-old political debt.

And ahead of the highly anticipated tour, Deputy President William Ruto’s camp has accused the ODM camp of trying to cause chaos in the region.

According to Hustler Nation spokesperson Dennis Itumbi, the Raila camp has ferried youth from Kibra to Githurai. The youth are to burn a few wheelbarrows during baba’s tour.

“GOONS being reportedly ferried from Kibra to go burn wheelbarrow and mkokoteni in Githurai – instructions are that they should chant the Youth do not want Wheelbarrows. They want BBI,” Itumbi claimed on Tuesday evening.

Raila Odinga will tommorow be inspecting Githurai market..

Traders are very hostile because there are plans to allocate stalls to "outsiders". On learning about ground hostility, busses will ferry his supporters tonight and early morning to receive him. — Jame (@Cjamehk) January 26, 2021

Ironically, Itumbi’s claims come at a time when authorities are investigating Mike Sonko’s claims that Jubilee framed Raila Odinga and his supporters for 2017 chaos. Sonko is a member of Tanga Tanga.

The former State House employee also claimed that Nairobi Regional commander James Kianda has instructed all city MPs to accompany Raila on the tour.

Tonight, The Nairobi Regional Commissioner is calling Nairobi MPs to accompany Baba to Githurai tomorrow. You got admire the energy and passion. That is all I can say in that — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 26, 2021

However, the ODM camp has alleged that it is their rivals who are plotting chaos in Githurai.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna shared a video of Jubilee Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura asking residents not to allow outsiders to cause chaos.

My friend @MwauraIsaac1 busy inciting traders at Githurai Market ahead of Baba's tour there this morning. He will be held solely responsible for any ensuing violence.@PoliceKE @IG_NPS @DCI_Kenya pic.twitter.com/POiVUfdAtl — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) January 27, 2021

Raila has stepped up efforts to lure Central Kenya to vote for him in 2022 elections.

Part of his plans is to neutralise William Ruto’s gains in the region. This involves watering down the DP’s Hustler politics strategy, which the former Prime Minister has claimed does not offer sustainable solutions to Kenya’s problems.