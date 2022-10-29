Raila Odinga Vows to Take Care of Ida Odinga-late Bodyguard’s Family

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has pledged to cater for the welfare of the family of the slain cop who served as Ida Odinga’s bodyguard.

Raila expressed regret for the family’s loss of Barack and expressed particular sympathy for his daughter, who lost her father at an early age.

He said that he will guide her through life by holding her hand until she succeeds.

“Barack has left behind a young wife, he has very young children. I promise to take care of his wife and the children, we will educate them until they are done with their studies,” Raila said.

Raila was accompanied by his wife, Ida Odinga, Governor James Orengo of Siaya, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o of Kisumu, and other dignitaries.

Ida Odinga lamented the loss of her longtime security, expressing disbelief at his passing. She praised him as a devoted individual who was committed to ensuring her security was up to par.

Barack Onyango was fatally murdered in his house at Victoria Gardens Estate in Kisumu County, on the night of October 13, 2022.

Collins Oulo Okundi, a manager at a Kisumu club, is accused of killing the dead police officer, who was with a lady and another male acquaintance.

During the encounter Okundi is said to have shot Onyango twice in the head, instantly killing him. Donar Kajwang, the deceased’s acquaintance, was shot in the leg.

“Upon reaching the Estate, one Collins Okundi, a Manager of Club Signature Kisumu suddenly appeared and a scuffle ensued between the reportee, Donar Kajwang and Cpl Barrack Otieno Oduor. In the process, Collins Okundi disarmed the police officer and fatally shot him twice in the head and leg. Donar Kajwang was shot in the leg and was rushed to Aga khan Hospital Kisumu and is in a stable condition,” a police report read in part.

