Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja team led by Governor Oparanya storm Minnesota

By

Published

ongwae
ongwae

KDRTV News Minneapolis –A powerful Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance delegation led by Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who also doubles up as the Azimio Coalition council Chairman stormed the state of Minnesota and wooed Kenyan residents living in the state to drum up support for Raila Odinga as they believe that he is the only candidate who can not only improve the Country’s economy but will also transform governance structures and ensure equitable distribution of resources across the Country.

The event was streamed Live by the KDRTV News Channel and thousands of people followed it across the globe.

ongwae

Governor Oparanya and Ongwae

Governor Oparanya was accompanied by Governor Jame Ongwae of Kisii County, Senator Moses Kajwang of Homabay County and Senator Ledama Ole Kina of Narok County.

The local Azimio team in Minnesota who organized the event were worried about the day of the week the event was being held and thought that a few  residents would turn up because it was not during the weekend but were shocked to see hundreds of people turn up and filled the hall.

2 1

2 1

The Kenyan team who were also on a fact finding mission and were keen to get the views from Kenyans living in America on how they can collectively partner and improve the Kenyan economy, healthcare, education, Agriculture and in the technological field were impressed on the opinions which were fronted by the attendees who got a chance to speak.

One of the interesting presentation which draw the attention of the delegation  was the Diaspocare initiative fronted by Doctor Edwin Bogonko MD, on how to triage patients and recommend the best treatment and on how to procure genuine medicine from approved pharmacies across the Country which if implemented in collaboration with stakeholders in Kenya and the support of the Diaspora can be a game changer in healthcare management.

one

Reception

READ ALSO:Just In: IEBC Extends Deadline For Naming Of Presidential Running Mates

The local Azimio organizers led by Dr. John Makori urged the Kenyan delegation to focus more on service delivery and cushion them from cartels who want to take advantage of them during this elective season.

PHOTO 2022 04 28 13 58 26

Town hall

Governor Oparanya urged all their supporters in the Diaspora registered as voters to go back before August 9 and vote and those who will not manage to travel,to call their friends and relatives and  urge them to turn out in large numbers during the voting day in order to ensure that all the Azimio candidates win all the elective seats.

Senator Kajawang challenged the Diaspora to be on the frontline in ensuring that their Country is governed by qualified leaders who have a track record and a history to their name tags and the best candidate should be Raila Odinga.

PHOTO 2022 04 28 13 57 19

Receiving the Azimio Delegation

Governor Ongwae elaborated on the need for Diaspora to claim their spot in the governance of their country and whoever is interested to go back and take part in the competitive positions.

Senator Ole Kina promised the Diaspora that Raila Odinga’s government will have a cabinet position which will cater for Diaspora issues.

PHOTO 2022 04 28 13 57 25

Dancing to Lero ni Lero tune

The Diaspora policy institute signed a memorandum of understanding with the Azimio la Umoja one Kenya team for a broader collaboration on key areas of policy, healthcare, technology, and on  education where they promised that given a chance the think tank can be a great resource to the Government.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020