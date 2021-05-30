Connect with us

Raila Safe After Chopper Crash in Siaya

Chopper crashes minutes after flying ODM leader Raila Odinga to Gem in Siaya

Helicopter crashes after flying ODM leader Raila Odinga to Siaya
KDRTV has confirmed reports that the helicopter that flow ODM leader Raila Odinga from Kisumu to Gem in Siaya crashed shortly after dropping the former premier alongside other four

Spokesperson Denish Oyango confirmed the incident saying that the ODM leader is safe and was not injured during the unfortunate incident.

“The Helicopter, Bell 407, Registration 5Y-PSM had dropped Odinga at Kudho Primary School in Gem when it attempted to lift off to create space for other planes. Unfortunately, it crashed,” Onyango said in a statement.

“There were no fatalities as the pilot and four others who on board escaped with minor injuries. Odinga successfully proceeded with his scheduled activities with the President.”

KDRTV confirmed that Raila Odinga was not on board when the chopper crashed, however, the police confirmed that the helicopter was damaged substantially.

During the crash, on one passenger and a pilot was on board.

The duo escaped with minor injuries and were taken to local hospital for precautionary medical examination

A helicopter carrying ODM leader Raila Odinga crashed minutes after landing in Gem, Siaya County.

