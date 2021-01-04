Connect with us

News

Raila: William Ruto Cannot Run Away from Jubilee Govt Failures

raila
Raila addressing Muslim leaders in Mombasa

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto cannot run away from Jubilee Government failures because he is the second in command and better still, draws a government salary, ODM leader Raila Odinga has said.

The former Prime Minister asked Kenyans and Ruto in particular, to stop blaming him for the failures of the Jubilee government because he is not part of it.

Speaking in a meeting with Muslim leaders in Mombasa over the weekend, Raila questioned why Ruto, who has been in government for the past eight years, could claim he is now not part of its failures.

“We have a Deputy President who is distancing himself from the woes created by an administration he has served for eight years and blaming it on BBI and handshake, yet he receives a salary and other benefits from the same government,” Raila said.

Raila’s comments were a direct response to sentiments made by the DP during a funeral in Bungoma last month.

Ruto claimed that the Jubilee government had to shelve its development agenda to concentrate on the handshake and BBI because that is what Raila and his team wanted.

He said the government will come back to its development plans once the BBI report has been passed in a referendum.

Ruto allies say the ODM leader should take the blame for the woes bedeviling the Jubilee administration since he is now part of it.

“Dear Uthamaki. You cannot kick Ruto out and still demand he owns his share of regime failures. You gave him the get out of jail card. Neither should Raila embrace Uthamaki and not expect to pick the stench. No free lunch. When you sleep with dogs, expect to wake up with fleas,” Economist David Ndii, who is warming up to the Ruto camp, said in a tweet.

