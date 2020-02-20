Raphael Tuju Jetted Out of Country For More Specialized Treatment

(KDRTV)-The Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has been flown outside the country for further specialized treatment after he recently involved in an accident along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway

Tuju was traveling to the burial of the later former President Daniel Moi in the Kabarak home

Read also: Raphael Tuju Is Now Stable After Deadly Road Accident

In a statement issued by the Jubilee party, through the communication Director Albert Memusi on Thursday, Tuju family reached the decision after conferring with doctors, however, they refused to reveal precisely why the SG was being taken outside for further treatment

However, Mr. Memusi said that Tuju had been removed from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he revealed remarkable health improvement over the past few days.

“The party is in close and constant communication with the family to monitor every progress made and will continue giving progress reports on his condition,” read the statement, “The party requests that we continue to pray for his quick recovery.”

The Jubilee party official who is also a Cabinet Secretary without a portfolio was involved in a dreadful road accident on February 12, 2020 while on his way to the burial

Police reports indicated that SG`s Prado Landcruiser engaged in a head-on collision with a PSV matatu which was trying to overtake a stationary personal vehicle.

Read also: Raphael Tuju Is Now Stable After Deadly Road Accident

In the event, it entered the lane in which the Tuju`s vehicle was coming from and thus the head-on collision.

Reportedly, Tuju`s role at the Jubilee party had been taken by the Executive Director, James Waweru, who will be assisted by other directors until Tuju recovers