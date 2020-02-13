Jubilee Party SG Raphael Tuju Admitted To ICU

KDRTV has verified report that the Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Karen Hospital after he was involved in a grisly accident on the morning of Wednesday, February 12.

Reports revealed that the Jubilee party spokesperson was headed to the burial of the late former president Daniel Arap Moi when he got involved in an accident

Read also: Raphael Tuju Airlifted To Nairobi After Operation at Kijabe Hospital

Raphael Tuju was seriously injured after his Prado car was involved in a head-on collision with an on-coming matatu at Kijabe along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The former premier Raila Odinga, Deputy President Willaim Ruto, and Aden Duale were among the dignitaries who wrote emotional messages following the accident

William Ruto wished all those who got injured in the accident quick recovery

“Our prayers and best wishes to Cabinet Secretary and Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and all those that were involved in today’s morning accident at Magina in Lari, Kiambu County. We wish you a speedy recovery,” he said.

Our prayers and best wishes to Cabinet Secretary and Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and all those that were involved in today’s morning accident at Magina in Lari, Kiambu County. We wish you speedy recovery. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 12, 2020

The majority leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale also revealed his concern about the health of the SG and other casualties.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the Jubilee Party Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, Raphael Tuju, his driver, aide, the matatu driver and his passengers involved in a grisly accident this morning along Nairobi – Nakuru highway. I wish you all a Speedy Recovery,” he tweeted.

My prayers and thoughts are with the @JubileePartyK Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, Raphael Tuju, his driver, aide, the Matatu driver and his passengers involved in a grisly accident this morning along Nairobi – Nakuru highway. I wish you all a Speedy Recovery. pic.twitter.com/wQMux2yR2M — Hon. Aden Duale (@HonAdenDuale) February 12, 2020

Yesterday, it was reported that Tuju was stable after he was operated at Kijabe hospital before he was airlifted to Nairobi for further medication.

Read also: DETAILS: Raphael Tuju was Overspeeding, Harrassing Motorists Before Accident

However, the his driver and bodyguard sustained fractured limbs while the matatu`s driver was reported to be in a critical condition.

As per yesterday reports, Tuju sustained chest and abdominal injuries