Real Madrid poach their former manager from Premier League outfit Everton

Real Madrid have reappointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss days after the departure of Zinedine Zidane.

Ancelotti leaves his post at Premier League outfit Everton with three years left on his deal.

The Spanish giants announced Ancelotti’s arrival on Tuesday, June 1 on social media, in a move that sees Everton look for a 6th permanent manager in five years.

The 61-year old guided Everton to a 10th place finish in his first full season in charge, and secured the signings of big names like James Rodriguez and Allan.

This is Ancelotti’s second stint at Real Madrid, having been at the club between 2013 and 2015.

He was sacked in 2015, a year after winning the Champions League with Los Blancos and has won 15 major trophies during his managerial career.

Real Madrid see him as the potential manager to turn their fortunes around after they finished last season without a trophy for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

Ancelotti announced his exit from Everton via Twitter, saying, “I would like to thank Everton FC, my players and the supporters for giving me the opportunity to manage this fantastic and historical club. I decided to leave as I have a new challenge with a team that was always in my heart, Real Madrid.”