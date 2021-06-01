Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Real Madrid poach their former manager from Premier League outfit Everton

By

Published

Screenshot 10
ScreenshotCarlo Ancelotti was sacked by Real Madrid in 2015 10

Real Madrid have reappointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss days after the departure of Zinedine Zidane.

Ancelotti leaves his post at Premier League outfit Everton with three years left on his deal.

The Spanish giants announced Ancelotti’s arrival on Tuesday, June 1 on social media, in a move that sees Everton look for a 6th permanent manager in five years.

Screenshot 10

ScreenshotCarlo Ancelotti was sacked by Real Madrid in 2015 10

The 61-year old guided Everton to a 10th place finish in his first full season in charge, and secured the signings of big names like James Rodriguez and Allan.

This is Ancelotti’s second stint at Real Madrid, having been at the club between 2013 and 2015.

He was sacked in 2015, a year after winning the Champions League with Los Blancos and has won 15 major trophies during his managerial career.

Real Madrid see him as the potential manager to turn their fortunes around after they finished last season without a trophy for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

Ancelotti announced his exit from Everton via Twitter, saying, “I would like to thank Everton FC, my players and the supporters for giving me the opportunity to manage this fantastic and historical club. I decided to leave as I have a new challenge with a team that was always in my heart, Real Madrid.”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021