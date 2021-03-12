Connect with us

Reject Or Accept AstraZeneca Covid-19 Jab?

WHO, Germany rejects claims that AstraZeneca jabs cause increased blood clots.

Oxford University vaccine trials paused

(KDRTV)-As the world continues to record increased infections of Covid-19, many countries are now torn in between two thoughts; should they accept or reject UK`s AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab? 

They are unconfirmed reports that the jab is causing blood clots for the user among another health risk.

The paradigm of the debate concerning the os the vaccine started after it was discovered that it was not effective for the South Africa Covid variant.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Pfizer Jab Preferred to AstraZeneca for South Africa Variant

Instead, South Africa decided to replace AstraZeneca with Johnson & Johnson Covid jab.

After, several countries have raised complaints that AstraZeneca could be the reason for blood clots that caused the deaths of the who receive the vaccine.

So far several countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was attributed to several health complications.

The countries that have rejected the use of AstraZeneca include South Africa, Austria, Denmark, Bulgaria, and Italy among others.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has dismissed claims that AstraZeneca has a direct link with blood clots and encouraged the use of the jab.

At the same time, Germany has rejected the blood clot risk.

The Germans health minister Jens Spahn supporting the use of the vaccine saying that its benefits if far greater than the risks.

The Minister said that there is no link to an increase in blood clots in connection with the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

READ ALSO: Raila Odinga Tests Positive For Covid-19

Many countries across the globe have ordered the jab or have started using the vaccine on their citizens.

The controversy about the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is emerging at a time when the world is facing the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

