Raila Odinga Tests Positive For Covid-19

(KDRTV)-Former Premier Raila Odinga has tested positive for Covid-19.

The reports were unveiled by the management of Nairobi Hospital where the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader had been admitted since March 9, 2021.

However, Kenya’s Ministry of Health did not disclose any reports about tracing recent contacts of the ODM leader.

Kenya has registered 111 000 infections and about 1900 Covid-19 fatalities.

Raila who has mild symptoms of respiratory disease will remain in isolation for now.

Reports indicate that Raila had just come from the court which is considered to be the hotspot for Covid-19.

In other news, former Somalia President Ali Muhammad also died of Covid-19 on March 10, 2021, at the Nairobi Hospital where Raila is admitted.

Yesterday, the social media was awash after Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu who is in exile claimed that Tanzania president John Magufuli was also admitted to Nairobi Hospital after contracting Coronavirus.

The president has been for a long time downplaying Covid-19 prevention measures and at one point declaring his country free from the pandemic.

Again, on March 11, 2021, former President Mwai Kibaki was at Nairobi Hospital for treatment.

Nairobi Hospital thus has been on the headlines for hosting prominent African leaders over just two days, many with Covid-19 cases.

