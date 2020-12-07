Connect with us

Revealed! Wiliam Ruto Can Only Oppose BBI Referendum if he Resigns

EojnoD2WEAAEUbd
William Ruto with Bishop with Margaret Wanjiru

(KDRTV) – Deputy President has no moral authority to oppose the BBI referendum, David Makali, a lead journalist and political analyst has said.

According to the veteran journalist, Ruto must first resign from the government if he wants to oppose or campaign against the BBI referendum.

‘Unless he resigns, DP William Ruto CANNOT oppose BBI or campaign against his boss Uhuru Kenyatta,” Makali said in a tweet.

If he opposes the proposed constitution changes, Ruto will be impeached for insubordination. In 2005, Raila Odinga and a section of Luo Nyanza politicians opposed the constitution, they were all fired from the Cabinet by the Mwai Kibaki administration.

Read Also: Ruto has no money to oppose BBI

This could explain why the DP has declared that he will not be leading a NO campaign against constitutional amendments proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking at a church service in Nairobi, the DP maintained his stand that a contest would divide this country rather than unite it.

“We are not interested in a contest. They have invited us to a contest, they are daring us to a contest, and they are threatening us with a contest. We want to tell them, no thank you, we are not interested in a contest, and we are interested in reason. We want reason,” Ruto said at the Jesus is Alive Ministries.

Last week, the DP and his allies issued a strongly worded statement on what they wanted to be included in the BBI. The irreducible minimums included having the referendum held in 2022, ensuring the Judiciary ombudsman is appointed by the Chief Justice, Introducing 47 Women Reps in the National Assembly, and creating 70 new constituencies.

However, Ruto seems to have softened his stand on the BBI and only asked for a multiple-choice referendum and sorting out the issue of women nominations. It seems he is crossing the bridge to the YES side, and now we no why.

