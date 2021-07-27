Rigathi Gachagua’s Close Friends Raised Ksh 12m In Less Than 3 Hours To Get Him Out Of Jail

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on Monday night was more than thankful to his close friends after they managed to raise his Ksh 12 Million bail in hours.

The MP spent his weekend in jail and was later charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, fraudulent acquisition of public property, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime and conflict of interest.

He was released by Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi on Ksh 12 million cash bail with an alternative bond of Ksh 25 million.