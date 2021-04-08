Connect with us

News

Robert Alai in trouble over his tweets that implicated Mediheal Hospital body organs saga

Alai
Alai

KDRTV News Eldoret-Famous blogger Robert Alai has been barred by the High Court not to publish any information about his alleged body parts sale by Mediheal Hospital located in Eldoret.

Dr. Misra who is the owner of the Hospital has sought temporary orders through lawyer Guandaru Thuita, has claimed that Mr. Alai is continuously publishing false and misleading information about the health facility which has also branches in Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Guandaru Thuita appeared before Justice Mbogoli Msagha and filed the petition which was granted temporary orders. The Judge ordered Mr. Guandaru Thuita, to serve Robert Alai with the petition which will be heard on 22nd April, and certified it as urgent.

Mr.Robert Alai had published the claimed information on Twitter and Facebook and according to Mr. Shwarup Mishra who is the Member of parliament for Kesses is praying before the court to bar Mr. Alai who has over 1.6 million followers on Twitter and over .500M followers on his Facebook account and if allowed will continue to dent the good image of the Health Facility.

