Robinson Simiyu Of Murang’a High School Top In KCSE 2020

Robinson Wanjala Simiyu from Murang’a High School is the top 2021 KCSE candidate.
Wanjala got an A of 87.334, followed by Allan Wasonga (87.173) from Agoro Sare High School and winding up top three is Sharon Chepng’eno from Kenya High School with 87.173.
Education CS George Magoha announced the results today releasing the top 15 names. He said 893 students scored As in the 2020 exam, compared to 627 recorded in 2019.
A total of 143 students scored C+ and above while 287 had their results canceled.
Here are the names of the top 15 candidates:
Rob Ongare Muraisi -Alliance High with 87.173
Ester Mbugua -Kenya High with 87.113
Kipkoech Kogo – Alliance high school with 87.106
Kenneth Oranga – Kapsapet boys with 87.049
Madaga Henry – Maranda High school with 87.046
Chepkor Patience – Kenya high school with 87. 046
Musomba Edith Kisei – Machakos girls with 87.013
Leslie Loise – Kenya High School
George Thylron- Kapsabet boys
Kiprono Howard -Maranda High school
Jelimo Debora – Kenya High School
Buluma Daisy – Kenya High School
