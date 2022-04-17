Russia Ban Senior UK Ministers From Entering Its Country

Russia has banned Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior ministers from entering Russia amidst its war with Ukraine citing UK’s “hostile” standpoint on the war in Ukraine.
However, Moscow said the ruling had been made in retribution to the UK’s consents against it since it seized Ukraine.
“In essence, the British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the part of Nato.” Said Russia official.
Consiquently, the UK government said it continued to be “resolute” in its backing up Ukraine despite the notion Russia has taken. Additionally, the UK has condemned Russia’s “reprehensible actions” in the country.
However, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also responded to the sanctions, describing President Putin as “a war criminal” and assuring that she would not “shy away from condemning him and his regime”.
Nevertheless, here is the full list of banned ministers:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps
Home Secretary Priti Patel
The Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries
Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
Minister for Entrepreneurship, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng
Attorney General for England and Wales and advocate general for Northern Ireland Suella Braverman
Conservative MP and former British Prime Minister Theresa May
Also read Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Wife To Be fined For Breaking The law
Nonetheless, in March, Moscow also banned US President Joe Biden from visiting the country.