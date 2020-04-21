Ruto Meets Muslim Leaders Ahead of Ramadan

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has today met Muslim leaders at his Karen Residence ahead of the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to a message shared on social media, the DP urged all the Muslim Community to observe the government regulations laid down to fight the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

“As Ramadan approaches, we urge the Muslim Faithful to adhere to health experts’ guidelines and protocols as we face the Coronavirus pandemic. We acknowledge the role religious institutions play in complementing government efforts in the health sector; in particular, we salute the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) for its dominant contribution in the fight against the COVID-19,” Ruto said.

Met with SUPKEM leadership led by Chairman Hassan Naado, Secretary-General Amb. Mohamed Mahat, the Jamia Mosque leadership represented by Prof. Abdullatif Essajee and Prof. Fatma Ali who represented Sisters with a Mission and other Muslim Women Networks at Karen Office, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/fOOYuYqKkj — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 21, 2020

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic Calendar starts on Thursday, April 23 and will end on May 23.

During the month, Muslims fast during daylight hours, congregate for prayers and share meals as a community.

However, this will be an unusual Ramadan for the Muslim community due to the strict curfews and social distancing orders which have been issued to limit the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.

Last week, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe turned down a request from the Muslim community to extend curfew hours. The community wanted the curfew to started from 10 PM to 5 AM.

The CS declined to allow this, citing an incident in Nairobi’s Eastleigh where a cleric who died from Coronavirus had flouted government directives and interacted with hundreds of people in their homes.