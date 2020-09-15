Connect with us

Ruto Missing, as Uhuru, Raila Meet to Resolve Revenue Stalemate

Uhuru meets Senators
Uhuru meets Senators

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has chaired a meeting with the Senate leadership aimed at resolving the revenue sharing stalemate.

In an effort to break the stalemate, Uhuru promised to allocate an additional Ksh 50b for counties in the next Financial Year. However, this will depend on the financial performance of the economy.

With this promise, Uhuru urged Senators to resolve the stalemate so as to avoid disruption of services at the devolved units

A statement from State House said ODM leader Raila Odinga was also present. Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya attended in his capacity as the chair of the Council of Governors.

“The Senate was represented at the meeting by Hon Samuel Poghisio (Majority Leader), Hon Irungu Kang’ata (Majority Chief Whip), James Orengo (Minority Leader) and Hon Fatuma Dullo (Deputy Majority Leader),” reads the statement from State House spokesperson Kanze Dena.

READ ALSO: Revenue Stalemate Shows Why Uhuru Needs Ruto

Taita Taveta Senator Johnes Mwashushe represented the interests of coastal and so was Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka, whose Nyamira County is among the regions that are bound to lose funds in the proposed formula.

However, the absence of Deputy President William Ruto who has opposed the current formula and asked Senators to come up with a win-win solution for all counties was the major talking point. Has the DP been totally sidelined by the government?

Apart from Mwashushe, all the other Senators present are in favour of the proposed formula which will see populous counties get more funds as marginalised regions lose out. So, why didn’t Uhuru invite senators opposed to the formula?

The Senate will attempt to pass the new formula tomorrow. All Kenyans are waiting to see if today’s meeting will have an impact.

