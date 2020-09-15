Ruto Missing, as Uhuru, Raila Meet to Resolve Revenue Stalemate

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has chaired a meeting with the Senate leadership aimed at resolving the revenue sharing stalemate.

In an effort to break the stalemate, Uhuru promised to allocate an additional Ksh 50b for counties in the next Financial Year. However, this will depend on the financial performance of the economy.

With this promise, Uhuru urged Senators to resolve the stalemate so as to avoid disruption of services at the devolved units

President Uhuru Kenyatta commits to raising next year's counties budget by Sh50 billion after meeting Senate leadership, ODM leader Raila Odinga and CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya at State House, Nairobi. — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) September 15, 2020

A statement from State House said ODM leader Raila Odinga was also present. Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya attended in his capacity as the chair of the Council of Governors.

“The Senate was represented at the meeting by Hon Samuel Poghisio (Majority Leader), Hon Irungu Kang’ata (Majority Chief Whip), James Orengo (Minority Leader) and Hon Fatuma Dullo (Deputy Majority Leader),” reads the statement from State House spokesperson Kanze Dena.

Taita Taveta Senator Johnes Mwashushe represented the interests of coastal and so was Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka, whose Nyamira County is among the regions that are bound to lose funds in the proposed formula.

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi convened a leaders meeting to discuss the County revenue sharing stalemate at the Senate. Read more: https://t.co/kCtyDg8B6S pic.twitter.com/bWSqVPOcYJ — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) September 15, 2020

However, the absence of Deputy President William Ruto who has opposed the current formula and asked Senators to come up with a win-win solution for all counties was the major talking point. Has the DP been totally sidelined by the government?

Apart from Mwashushe, all the other Senators present are in favour of the proposed formula which will see populous counties get more funds as marginalised regions lose out. So, why didn’t Uhuru invite senators opposed to the formula?

President Kenyatta pledges to raise next year's counties budget by Ksh.50B in a meeting with ODM leader Raila and Council of Governors chair Oparanya. https://t.co/1CKwYr1Apu pic.twitter.com/SFyibZjvWD — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 15, 2020

The Senate will attempt to pass the new formula tomorrow. All Kenyans are waiting to see if today’s meeting will have an impact.