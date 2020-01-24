Ruto: My Only Mistake is that My Father was a Peasant

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has claimed that he is being persecuted by the political class because he is a poor man’s son who dared to dream about being President and some people are not happy with it.

Speaking during an interview with NTV’s Ken Mijungu on Thursday night, the DP was asked about the reopening of a case in which he is accused of defrauding a state agency in 2004.

The DCI reopened investigations into the case in which Ruto allegedly sold part of Ngong forest land to the Kenya Pipeline Commission (KPC). He was acquitted by the courts in 2011. Ruto questioned why the case has been reopened now yet there are so many other cases, like the Ruaraka land scandal which have not been opened.

He revealed that he has information from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) that someone wants to revive his case at the ICC.

“There are characters who have already sent people to Kenya to resuscitate the ICC cases against me,” Ruto said.

The DP believes the cases are meant to stop him from running for President in 2022 elections.

Ruto also took issue with the question of wealth declaration and corruption. He said nobody asked him to declare his wealth when he supported Raila Odinga in 2007 and President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2013 and 2017 elections. He has only been branded as a corrupt politician after declaring his interest in the President. According to him, the son of a peasant in not allowed to own property in Kenya or run for the top seat.

“I am the only politician who gets asked this question… are you telling me that a son of a peasant should not run for presidency?” Ruto questioned Mijungu when asked to declare his wealth.

He promised to declare his net worth when other politicians do the same.