Ruto Resurfaces on Social Media With Condolence Messages

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has mourned Tony Waswa, the younger brother to Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula as a hardworking, humble and warm person.

Tony, who was also the brother to Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, passed away on Friday morning.

According to the family, he had be hospitalised at the Aga Khan Hospital with a short illness.

Ruto took to social media for the first time in more than 5 days to condole with the family.

“We are saddened by the death of Tony Waswa, brother to Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi,” the DP said on his Facebook page.

“Waswa was hardworking, humble and with a warm personality. He was a selfless, dedicated and prolific gentleman who worked for the greater good of the community,” he added.

He also asked God to “give the Wetang’ula family, relatives and friends strength and courage to bear this immense loss.”

This was the first statement Ruto was making since the dramatic ouster of his allies Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika from the Senate leadership.

Ruto, who is known to use social media as his main tool of communication, has been silent as his political opponents strategies ways to finish him politically.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta met former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, a move seen as trying to block the DP from the vote rich Kalenjin community.

With the Senate Leaders @orengo_james and Hon. Poghisio and my Kanu party counterpart Hon. Nick Salat when he hosted us in his office at Kanu Headquarters this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/BTjHl4yTqt — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) May 15, 2020

On Friday, KANU leaders Samuel Poghisio and Nick Salaat met ODM leaders Edwin Sifuna and James Orengo. There have been claims that a coalition could be in the offing.

Is Ruto strategizing or he has given up?