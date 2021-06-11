Rwanda Closes Airspace For Ugandan Flights Over Covid-19 Surge

KDRTV NEWS: RwandAir announced that it had closed its airspace to flights to and from Entebbe International Airport in Uganda over a surge in Covid-19.

The announcement was made on Thursday, and RwandAir confirmed that the directive would take effect immediately.

“Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Uganda, RwandAir announces the suspension of its flights to Entebbe effective 10 June 2021, until further notice,” Rwanda’s national carrier said in a statement.

RwandAir added that: “RwandAir sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

The carrier advised the affected customers to rebook and fly at a later date when the country would have reopened its airspace, or they can as well request for refund.

KDRTV established that Uganda had registered increased coronavirus infections and deaths in recent days, which prompted President Yoweri Museveni’s administration to reimpose a partial lockdown of six weeks.

This action by the RwandAir has come a day after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) denylisted flight from and to Uganda over the same reasons considered by Rwanda.

Other flights that were also prohibited in UAE airspace include those from Zambia and DR Congo, which have also recorded increased coronavirus infections in the recent past.