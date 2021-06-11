Connect with us

Rwanda Closes Airspace For Ugandan Flights Over Covid-19 Surge

Ugandan flights no longer allowed in Rwanda over increased coronavirus in the banana republic

By

Published

Plane belonging to RwandAir
KDRTV NEWS: RwandAir announced that it had closed its airspace to flights to and from Entebbe International Airport in Uganda over a surge in Covid-19.

The announcement was made on Thursday, and RwandAir confirmed that the directive would take effect immediately.

“Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Uganda, RwandAir announces the suspension of its flights to Entebbe effective 10 June 2021, until further notice,” Rwanda’s national carrier said in a statement.

RwandAir added that: “RwandAir sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

The carrier advised the affected customers to rebook and fly at a later date when the country would have reopened its airspace, or they can as well request for refund.

READ ALSO: Somalia Flights Allowed In Kenya After Three-Month Ban

KDRTV established that Uganda had registered increased coronavirus infections and deaths in recent days, which prompted President Yoweri Museveni’s administration to reimpose a partial lockdown of six weeks.

This action by the RwandAir has come a day after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) denylisted flight from and to Uganda over the same reasons considered by Rwanda.

READ ALSO: Uganda, Zambia, Congo Denied Entry In UAE Over Covid-19

Other flights that were also prohibited in UAE airspace include those from Zambia and DR Congo, which have also recorded increased coronavirus infections in the recent past.

