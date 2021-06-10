Uganda, Zambia, Congo Denied Entry In UAE Over Covid-19

KDRTV NEWS: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended all travelers coming from Uganda, Zambia, and DR Congo as part of its move to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The state news agency WAM said on Wednesday that the ban will take effect on Jun 11.

According to WAM, the ban will apply to transit passengers and passengers who had traveled to the three countries in the past 14 days of their arrival in the UAE.

However, Emirati citizens, diplomatic passport holders, and official delegations are exempted from the travel ban.

KDRTV established that the ban was announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and General Civil Aviation Authority.

“The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travellers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda through other countries are required to have a period of stay in those countries of not less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country, with the continuation of cargo flights between the UAE with the three countries,” the authority said.

The authorities added that:

“The authority calls on all passengers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines associated with them to modify and schedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations,” it added.

The authorities also commanded that those that have been exempted from the list must observe the precautionary measures such as undergoing 10-day quarantine, taking PCR examination at the airport.

KDRTV understands that the announcement by the UAE has emerged after Uganda reimposed lockdown and banning public gatherings including in places of worship.

At the same time, DR Congo last week announced that it was facing the third wave of coronavirus infections and said that the capital Kinshasa was the epicenter.

Zambia in recent days also reimposed coronavirus control measures after the country saw an increased infection rate.

The surge in coronavirus infection in Zambia, Uganda, and DR Congo is the main reason why the EAU imposed the travel ban.