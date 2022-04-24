Connect with us

News

Sabina Chege Will Not Be Vying For Any Seat In August Polls

By

Published

images 56
Hon. Sabina Chege, Muranga Women Rep.

Incumbent Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege had announced in her latest tweet that she will not be vying in any post come August general elections.

images 57 1

Sabina Chege, Murang’a women representative

Speaking in Murang’a County, Sabina Chege revealed that she would focus on the Azimio la Umoja campaigns. However, Sabina affirmed that she is up to the task to sell the Azimio la Umoja agenda to Kenyans even if she will not be vying.

“Today, I have come to seek the blessings from my people in Murang’a to tell where we stand, and inform them of our decision. I want to ask them permission not to run in any elective seat because I have been given the huge task of selling the Jubilee and Azimio faction to them in order to guarantee the victory of the faction. For that reason, I will be taking to every county to sell the Azimio agenda,” adding, “I would urge Kenyans as we vote, let’s not think about the next elections but the next generation and let’s open our eyes,” Sabina stated.

However, there were speculations that Sabina would be vying for either Muranga gubernatorial sear or Kigumo parliamentary seat. She has now clarified that she won’t go for either of the posts.

In her twitter, she wrote:

“Finally the Holy Spirit has spoken, I will not be vying in any elective position in Murang’a County. I will concentrate with National politics in Azimio la Umoja Council.

Asanteni wa Murang’a nawapenda sana.”

Also read Details of Sabina Chege and Hassan Joho’s Big Roles in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition

Currently, Murang’a gubernatorial race now has former Water PS Wairagu wa Maai, Senator Irungu Kang’ata, pharmacist Moses Mwangi, former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, former Devolution PS Irungu Nyakera, and businessman Michael Gatogo.

